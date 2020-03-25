16 Signs You’re a ‘Corona Chad’ (And Should Be Quarantined to Infinity)

There’s a new adversary afoot, and it isn’t coronavirus. No, it’s Corona Chad. The term, coined by Yascha Mounk in an article for The Atlantic, describes the kind of guy who gives the middle finger to any kind of precaution meant to protect himself or others from contracting – or spreading – COVID-19. A Corona Chad is a bro, but the most dangerous kind – he’s a risk-taker and science-denier who flouts social distancing and thinks isolation is for pussies. He’s young, dumb, and full of you know what. We’ll have these idiot assholes to thank for the merciless infection rate over the ensuing weeks and months in America. Concerned you might be one of these dudes? (If you really were, you probably wouldn’t care.) Read on to identify the 16 signs that you’re a Corona Chad – and should be quarantined indefinitely.

1/16 You did a pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day.

2/16 You refused to cancel your spring break plans.

3/16 You think social distancing is for friendless losers.

4/16 You think the only Corona worth paying attention to is the beer.



5/16 You only eat food that can be consumed with your hands.

6/16 Your go-to look is swim trunks, flip-flops, and sunglasses.

7/16 The only way you’d wear a face mask is for kinky role play.

8/16 You have a full set of free weights at home but prefer to show off at the gym.



9/16 You end every sentence with 'bro' and every conversation with a fist-bump.

10/16 You only enrolled in college for the parties.

11/16 You believe a good party is worth getting sick for – but don’t believe you’ll actually get sick.

12/16 You think morals are for Boomers.



13/16 You think your youth makes you invincible.

14/16 Your motto is 'I do what I want.'

15/16 You’ve written at least one original verse for ‘My Corona.’

16/16 You think the coronavirus is a hoax created by the Democrats.

