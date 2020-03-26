Living / Food & Drink
RANKED! Finger Foods We’re Going to Miss Now That We Shouldn’t Have Our Hands in Our Mouths

by Christopher Osburn

If you’re anything like us, as soon as someone told us that one of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus was to not touch our face, we couldn’t help but do it. Like a little kid forced to sit on their hands because they can’t stop touching their peers, we felt like we needed some way to stop ourselves from rubbing our face from top to bottom.

But, as the weeks have progressed and as we’ve washed and Purell-ed the heck out of our hands after literally touching anything, we’ve gotten used to keeping our hands away from our faces. But, how are we supposed to stay away from handheld eats like chicken fingers and mini pizza bagels? Well, if we stay true to what doctors and scientists are saying (and we prefer to do just that), we’re going to have to say goodbye to finger foods for the foreseeable future.

We’ll miss them like we miss all professional sports — except cricket — but we’ll greet these finger foods with open arms (and open mouths) when this whole crisis blows over. In the meantime, as our stomachs begin to rumble uncontrollably, we’d like to rank the best finger foods we can pretty much no longer eat. Check them all out below.

