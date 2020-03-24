Quarantine Pets: Lonely People Are Adopting Cats and Dogs to Cope With Social Distancing

There’s so much bad news about the coronavirus outbreak circulating right now, we could all use some warm fuzzies, right? What about some warm fuzzies in the form of a new pet? All over the country, lonely people are scrambling to adopt cats and dogs from animal shelters to keep them company during their COVID-19 quarantine.

The Animal Humane Society of Minnesota told MPR News that it adopted out 300 animals in just one week, setting records on more than one day for the number of adoptions at its facilities. Other shelters, like those in Seattle, are looking for families to foster animals while its facilities are closed – a great option if you’re not ready to commit for life to a new pet.

If you’ve been wanting a fur baby for a while, now is the perfect time to take the leap. The extra time at home means you can potty-train (or litter box train) your new best friend, get to know them, play with them, and take them on walks (just around the yard for cats, obviously). By adopting a pet, you’ll also be helping shelters out as many of them will be closing their doors for the foreseeable future, leaving animals in the lurch. In addition to helping the animals, you’ll be helping yourself; scientific studies have shown that owning a pet reduces blood pressure, muscle tension, stress hormones, and fear while increasing self-esteem, physical fitness, mindfulness, and extroversion. They also help people recover from mental illness, build healthy habits, and make them feel more connected. And, of course, they’re just so gosh-darn cute.

So if you only do one thing during your COVID-19 quarantine (aside from washing your hands and social distancing), adopt a pet. It’ll be the best part of this miserable pandemic.

Cover Photo: Anchiy (Getty Images)

Silver linings: 10 Unexpected Upsides of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

