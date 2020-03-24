Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

Prostitution is not a choice for many women.

We would like to think that all women who sell sex are doing so because they enjoy it (or at least the money they make from it). That is simply not the case. Many women “choose” prostitution because they have no better economic options for making ends meet. Gender inequality, pay gaps, and discrimination are at the root of why women succumb to prostitution. After all, how many down-on-their-luck dudes resort to prostitution to buy food, pay for rent, or care for their children? Women in prostitution also tend to among the disenfranchised -- meaning lower-income and/or women of color.

In one study, 85 percent of women in prostitution said that they wanted to get out, but didn’t know how to. Does that sound like a choice to you?