Take a Virtual Tour of a National Park While You’re Stuck Inside

The last few weeks have been quite a bummer for pretty much everyone. Spring is here and nobody really seems to notice because we’re all trapped in our homes, hiding away from coronavirus. Wouldn’t it be nice to take a walk or hike in nature that didn’t begin and end in our back yard? We mean, we love our house and the area around it, but we’ve walked by that same tree 10 times in the last 15 minutes and it’s starting to get a little boring. Also, some of us live in apartments with no yard and no real way to get outside even for a few minutes. We’re already on a quarantine-vacation; if only we could visit one of the majestic, beautiful National Parks to at least pass the time. Well, now you can…virtually.

We can thank Google Earth for this virtual vacation. It’s not like Google went to all these parks and made these virtual tours in the last few weeks either. They’ve been available since last year, but nobody noticed until we were all cooped up in our homes. Trips to such iconic parks as Acadia in Maine, Badlands in South Dakota, Glacier in Montana, and Yellowstone in Wyoming (and 27 more) are just a few clicks away. And you won’t just be zooming around the parks all willy-nilly. The folks at Google Earth have created guided tours to show us the amazing views and beautiful scenery of some of the most well-known parks in the world without ever stepping outside.

To check them out, visit Google Earth to take a look at the list of available parks that have tours. Click on the one you want, and you’ll be transported far away from the boredom and monotony of your house or apartment.

Photo: Matt Anderson Photography (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

