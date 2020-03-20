Deep Dive: Is Sticking to Your ‘Type’ Ruining Your Love Life?

The Takeaway

If your dating life has proved disappointing, it’s time to shake things up and break down barriers. By dating against your type, you’re throwing yourself head – and heart – first into a whole new adventure. Still not convinced? Think of a time someone rejected you because you didn’t meet one of their criteria. Maybe you were shorter or less outgoing than the type of people they usually date. Maybe you were packing a few extra pounds. Still, you knew that if they’d only give you a chance, you would prove to them what a great match you could be, right? At this very moment, there might be a special someone waiting for you to put down the checklist and welcome them with open arms. Go get 'em.