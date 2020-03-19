Deep Dive: Is Moving in Together a Death Sentence for Your Relationship?

The Takeaway

Cohabitation might be right for some couples, some of the time. But before you commit (because it is a commitment), make sure you and your partner are on the same page about what cohabitation means to each of you. Is this just the next logical step before marriage? Or is this the mountaintop? What will happen if the relationship doesn’t work out? Who will leave? Who will get custody of the pets, not to mention the kids? Sure, in the short run cohabitation might save you some money on rent, but if you end up with a couple of children you didn’t plan on, all those savings go right down the crapper (along with sleep and your social life). A more cautious approach might involve asking: Do I want to marry this person? If the answer is no, you probably shouldn’t live with them, either – unless your partner is dead-set against marriage, too.