The Mandatory Guide to Dressing Down For Working From Home During Your Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Working from home offers many perks, but none so freeing as the ability to wear whatever you want. Liberating yourself from uncomfortable dress clothes and shoes will make you wonder why you ever took an office job in the first place. Now that the COVID-19 outbreak is raging through the United States, a lot more people are going to be telecommuting and experiencing the joy that is a rule-free wardrobe. But before you completely surrender to a sloth-like existence (and sloppy style), review our Mandatory guide to dressing down for working from home during your coronavirus self-quarantine.

1/9 Shop 'til you drop. Online shopping is the only way to shop for clothing in the age of coronavirus. When you find something you like, buy it in every color. No one will know you're essentially wearing a different variation of the same shirt every day because you're in quarantine!

2/9 You still need a suit. Depending on how much your boss likes to hover, you will probably have to Skype or Zoom or whatever platform you use to do check-ins from time to time. This is when you need to don your nicest suit coat, tie, and shirt. The fact that you're only wearing tighty whities down below can be your little secret...until standing video conferencing becomes a thing. (Please, God, no.)

3/9 Have one or two client-facing combos. Even in times of quarantine, you might need to communicate via video chat with a client or even meet them out on the street (since every other meeting spot is closed). This calls for a casual Friday-type get-up; something comfortable but still professional, like a button-down shirt with a fleece vest or a nice sweater.

4/9 Stick to sweats. You'll be most productive if you're comfortable. Sweats are your weekend go-to clothing for a reason; you can move in them, your skin can breathe, and they just feel good. Working from home is basically erasing the distinction between weekday and weekend, so stock up on sweats and make sure you have plenty to rotate through in colors that complement one another so you can mix and match.



5/9 Machine washable only. You don't want to waste time (or risk COVID-19 exposure) during your day zipping to and from the dry cleaners. All your working-from-home clothing should be machine washable, without the need for fancy detergent or special washing instructions. Keep it simple.

6/9 Wrinkle-free or GTFO. Ain't nobody got time for ironing. If you aren't buying wrinkle-free shirts, there's something wrong with you. Nothing you own (except the one nice suit mentioned above) should require ironing.

7/9 Don't forget your feet. You lose a lot of heat through your extremities. Keep toasty with thick, cushy socks. Who cares how crazy the design is? The point is pure comfort. Pair your cozy socks with a pair of slippers (unless you like being a human broom). If you're lucky enough to live in a warm-weather state, go wild, by which we mean: barefoot!

8/9 Consider the mumu. Women love these forgiving, flowy dresses for a reason. Maybe you should consider one for working at home, too. They're nonrestrictive, allow airflow, and give you easy access to your junk (for trips to the bathroom, not jacking off, though you might end up doing that, too, when you work from home).



9/9 Or just go with your birthday suit. Hey! You're working from home! You can do whatever you want. If your birthday suit is the most comfortable ensemble you have, wear it and wear it proud. We won't tell.

