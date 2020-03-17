How to Tell Your Parents You Have Coronavirus

Emphasis the bright side.

There has to be a silver lining to this shitty situation. Find it. Maybe your coronavirus isolation will allow you to finish writing that novel you've abandoned more than once. Maybe the disease has put things in perspective for you and you realize how grateful you are for your family. Maybe you've decided that you need to quit your mind-numbing office job and pursue your passion instead. Tell your parents what good things you think might come of this so that everyone doesn't start planning your funeral.