RANKED! The Best US Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

You might not realize it, but St. Patrick’s Day is less than a week away. That’s right, even though everyone seems to be concerned with the elections and the coronavirus, the most magical day of the year for social drinkers takes place on March 17. That’s the day we can all feel slightly less bad about our habit of consuming too much Irish whiskey, green beer, and corned beef. But, if you’re stuck in a city that doesn’t exactly embrace this boozy holiday, you still have time to take a road trip to one of these cities where St. Patrick’s Day is more than just a holiday, it’s a way of life. The best part? You don’t have to pick just one. That’s why we ranked them for you. Check them all out below and get drinking.

Photo: wundervisuals (Getty Images)

1/8 8. Las Vegas It doesn’t even matter if it’s St. Patrick’s Day, Las Vegas is the perfect city to bar hop and then lose all of your money at a craps table before enjoying a complimentary buffet that will make everything seem worthwhile.

2/8 7. Denver If you’re a fan of drinking high-quality craft beer (that hopefully isn’t dyed green) on St. Patrick’s Day, look no further than the Mile High City. The only downfall is that it might still be a bit chilly in March, but booze always helps to warm us up.

3/8 6. Buffalo If you watch NFL games (or attended one in Western New York), you won’t be surprised to see this Lake Erie-adjacent city on this list. Buffalonians know how to party. You might even be thrown through a table.

4/8 5. Philadelphia Philly is cool because you can run the steps that Rocky ran and look super touristy doing it and then you can get drunk at the myriad Irish pubs in the city. Just don’t look for the gang from Paddy’s Pub. That’s a TV show and not a documentary.



5/8 4. Boston If you’ve paid any attention to the sports world in the last 20 or so years, you know that Boston knows how to throw a victory parade. In fact, the city known for its winners knows how to party regardless of how its teams are playing. Plus, you might run into Gronk.

6/8 3. Pittsburgh You might be surprised to hear that Steel Town has one of the highest populations of Irish descendants in the country. The city also really knows how to throw a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Don’t forget to grab a Primanti Brothers french fry-filled sandwich while you’re there.

7/8 2. New York City Obviously, when considering a city to get your St. Patrick’s Day booze on, it’s hard to top the large number of Irish pubs in New York. If it seems like there’s one on every corner that’s probably because there is. No, really, there is.

8/8 1. Chicago The Windy City is hard to top when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day revelry. There aren’t many cities with more events and parties. Plus, the city turns the river green, which is probably not great for the water, but it sure looks cool!

