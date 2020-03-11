Getting Lucky in Your Car: Recent Study Helps Maximize the Likelihood

Sex is good no matter where it happens, but there’s something special about hooking up in a car. Though it’s technically illegal, (some) laws were made to be broken. Still, it might take a little persuasion to get your partner in crime to abandon their inhibitions behind the wheel. Music might be the key. A new survey by TickPick asked 958 people about their driving habits and came up with some shocking conclusions about the relationship between music, driving, and sex. Use their stats to make getting lucky in your car a more frequent occurrence.

Cover Photo: Brigitte Sporrer (Getty Images)

1/8 Become a metalhead. While 65 percent of survey respondents confessed to getting it on in a car, 75 percent of heavy metal listeners had experienced vehicular action. If road sex is what you crave, become a metalhead or hook up with one.

2/8 Curate an R&B, soul, or classic rock playlist. These three genres were the most likely to be listened to while having sex in a car. Women leaned more towards R&B and soul, while men preferred a classic rock soundtrack to their sexual encounters.

3/8 Blast the Marvin Gaye. He was the most mentioned musical artist associated with car sex. With a catalog that includes “Sexual Healing,” “Let’s Get It On,” and “I Want You,” it’s no wonder.

4/8 Or put ‘Pony’ on repeat. This Ginuwine bop was the most mentioned song when it came to car sex, for obvious reasons.



5/8 Whatever you do, avoid rap. Hip-hop was the musical genre most highly associated with road rage, which is definitely not an aphrodisiac. Besides, no one ever looked cool trying to keep pace with Eminem.

6/8 Don’t change the music without consent. Of the top five most annoying passenger behaviors, women reported that passengers who change the music without asking permission or in the middle of the song irk them the most. Men reported that their biggest pet peeve was loud or poor singing.

7/8 Turn the volume down. Almost half of survey respondents (49 percent) said that blasting music in the car leads to reckless driving. Stay safe during vehicular sexy time and keep the volume at a dull roar.

8/8 Rethink car sex. Among the most popular sex acts respondents experienced while driving were oral sex and hand stimulation. A whopping 36.1 percent of men said they'd received road head while 22.7 percent of women reported being digitally stimulated while the wheels were in motion. Don’t have a partner? You can still have car sex – with yourself. Twenty-three percent of men and 14 percent of women admitted to masturbating while driving. No shame, just be safe...and keep a box of Kleenex in your car.

