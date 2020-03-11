Living / Sex and Relationships
dating

The Mandatory Guide to Making Yourself More Dateable

by Erica Rivera

Dating isn’t always fair. It’d be nice if women would wait to get to know you before they judge (and ultimately reject) you, but so much of dating is based on surface-level information. If you’ve struggled to land dates in the past, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed to be alone forever. With a few tweaks to the way you present yourself and minor improvements to the way you live your life, you can start attracting more attention from women you actually want to go out with. In this Mandatory guide, we’re sharing the best tips for making yourself more dateable.

Cover Photo: Tim Robberts (Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Do More Partners Make You a Better Lover?

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.