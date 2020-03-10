Mandatory Food Fights: Burger and Fries vs. Chicken and Waffles

You can’t get much more American than a burger and fries – or chicken and waffles. Both of these iconic dishes deliver a flavorful punch and fill you up at the same time. If you’re faced with the daunting decision of choosing one or the other, how do you pick? In this Mandatory Food Battle, we’re pitting a burger and fries against chicken and waffles and weighing the attributes of both to help you chow down happily.

1/8 Flavor Both a burger and fries and chicken and waffles are flavor bombs that will delight your taste buds. A burger and fries stick mostly to the savory side of the spectrum, while chicken and waffles hit sweet and savory notes. Because of chicken and waffles’ more complex flavors, they win this round. Winner: Chicken and Waffles

2/8 Texture A burger and fries, if cooked properly, veer more towards soft and chewy when it comes to texture. Chicken and waffles boast crisp exteriors with tender interiors, doused in sticky syrup, resulting in a powerful, satisfying mouthfeel. Chicken and waffles win again. Winner: Chicken and Waffles

3/8 Variety A burger and fries present infinite edible possibilities. From the type of meat and bun used for the burger to the endless topping options to the many styles of fries, you could eat a different burger and fries combo every day and never get bored. The potential for variety with chicken and waffles is limited. At best, you can change the spice level of the chicken, opt for pulled chicken instead of fried, and swap out syrup flavors. Beyond that, though, you’re going to have a pretty similar chicken and waffles experience every time. When it comes to novelty, a burger and fries earn the win here. Winner: Burger and Fries

4/8 Portability One of the biggest appeals of a burger and fries is the portability factor. You can eat ‘em on the go, while walking, driving, or doing any number of activities. Chicken and waffles require a plate, fork, and knife, meaning that if you want to indulge, you better be sitting down at a table. Chicken and waffles demand your full attention, which isn’t a bad thing, but for an on-the-go eater, it doesn’t get simpler than a burger and fries. Winner: Burger and Fries



5/8 Affordability What you’ll pay for a burger and fries runs the gamut from the dollar menu to stupidly expensive depending on the venue you dine in. How much you pay is up to you. Chicken and waffles will set your back anywhere from $15 to $30 (and if it costs more than that, you’ve overpaid). Because you can always get a burger and fries that fits your budget, they win this round. Winner: Burger and Fries

6/8 Availability If you’re craving a burger and fries, you won’t have trouble finding them. In most places, you can find some version of this all-American combo within a mile of wherever you are. Chicken and waffles, on the other hand, are harder to procure, unless you’re in a major metropolitan area or the South. While a burger and fries can be purchased at nearly every drive-thru, chicken and waffles are often only served in a sit-down restaurant setting. Burger and fries take the prize this round. Winner: Burger and Fries

7/8 Desirability It used to be that a burger and fries were only appropriate for lunch or dinner. But with breakfast burgers appearing on the artisanal food scene, they’re no longer relegated to the p.m. hours. Because of their sweet and savory aspects, chicken and waffles fit any meal, any hour of the day, from breakfast to late-night. In this category, both win. Winner: Tie

8/8 Satiability If you like to finish a meal with a gut-busting sensation, there’s only one option here. While a burger and fries might look filling, who among us hasn’t polished them off, then wondered if you should order some more? With chicken and waffles, though, you won’t even be able to think about food for hours after licking your plate clean. There’s just something about all that chicken skin and the heft of the waffle that will fill you up better than a burger and fries. Winner: Chicken and Waffles

This was a tough battle because who doesn’t love a burger and fries and chicken and waffles? If we could, we’d eat both meals in the same day! But looking over the qualities of each, it’s clear that a burger and fries deliver satisfaction more reliably and at a more affordable price than chicken and waffles. If you’re a practical person, or someone who needs to change it up frequently (without changing it up too much), a burger and fries are your best bet; save the chicken and waffles for special occasions.

Overall Winner: Burger and Fries

