Pizza Shop Putting Adoptable Pups on Its Boxes, Just When You Thought Pizza Couldn’t Get Any Better

by Christopher Osburn

Pizza is perfect. It’s crispy, crusty, cheesy, and (if ordered correctly) covered in greasy, savory pepperoni. It’s one of those foods that pretty much sells itself. No matter where you live, you’re probably within driving distance of a pizza place. Honestly, pizza needs no help. It will always be popular. If you think it can’t get any better, we’re here to tell you that it can. That’s because a New York pizza joint is attaching images of adoptable dogs to its pizza boxes.

Just Pizza & Wings is located in Amherst, New York, and owner Mary Alloy, a volunteer at the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, decided that the only way to make pizza better was the add an advertisement for a pup in need of a forever home.

We are so excited to share that we have teamed up with our friends at Just Pizza & Wing Co. Amherst, NY Location to help…

Posted by Niagara SPCA on Friday, February 28, 2020

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of interest and support from the community and beyond since the story went viral on Friday,” she told CNN. “Many people want to order a pizza just to get the shelter dog photo, other pizzerias have offered to put flyers on their pizza boxes, and so many people are tagging their friends and family.”

Since she started adding pet adoption fliers, more than one dog has been adopted and other pizza places are considering joining in on the action. Let’s hope this catches on because there are a lot of amazing dogs out there waiting to join your family.

