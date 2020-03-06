What Your Favorite Brunch Order Says About You

Waffles

You don't know good food when you see it. At some point, someone convinced you that waffles were delicious, and while you had your doubts (are they supposed to be crispy or soft?), they've become your go-to brunch order and you just can't quit them. What makes waffles so appealing to you are the endless variations on toppings, from fruit to fried chicken. You like to have options but aren't adventurous enough to truly switch it up and try something new. You're in a rut and you can't get out, just like that butter that gets stuck in the little square indentations of waffles.