Inventive Beer Tap Customizes Alcohol Levels So We’ll Be Just as Drunk But Have to Pee More

There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States alone. This explosion of brewing has led to a lot of experimentation and some really delicious, high-alcohol content beers. We’re always down for nice triple IPA or a bourbon barrel-aged stout. It’s just that if they’re in excess of 12 percent ABV, we’re probably only going to drink one or two. We wish we could drink more, but we don’t want to end up passed out face down in a random lawn. If only there was a way to enjoy our favorite beer with a lower ABV. Well, there actually is.

It’s called Alcohol by Choice and it’s a non-alcoholic beer mixed together with flavorless alcohol. Created by BrewVo by Sustainable Beverage Technologies, the system is designed to serve high-quality beers with as much alcohol content as you want. Using the brand’s NexDraft Tap System, you select the amount of flavorless alcohol you want, and it’s mixed with beer and carbonated water. The result is a beer at whatever ABV you can handle. You want to drink a tasty beer without any alcohol? Go ahead.

This makes us wonder if people will just end up drinking more because they believe they have control over the alcohol content. Inevitably, they’re just going to end up as drunk (if not more so) and having to pee even more because you’re drinking a lot of liquid. The positive is that if you drink a few higher ABV beers, you can pace yourself with a few non-alcoholic beers — although this only works if you actually have some semblance of self-control.

Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS:

1/12 Brews News: Busch Family Gets Own TV Show (No, Not That Busch) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: MTV

2/12 Nostalgia Alert: Dunkaroos Are Back to Give You the Cavities You Haven’t Had Since You Were 12 Get more food and drink news here. Photo: General Mills

3/12 Man Pulls Gun, Throws White Claw on Craft Beer Lovers (Sinner or Saint?) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Casarsa (Getty Images)

4/12 India Apartment Pipes Flow With Booze Instead of Water, Modern Day Parable Comes True Get more food and drink news here. Photo: NataliaSokko (Getty Images)



5/12 Secret Shopper: Police Arrest Man Thought to Be Hiding in Grocery Store Ceiling Since December Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Михаил Руденко (Getty Images)

6/12 Treat Yourself to This $30K Whisky, You’ve Earned It This Valentine’s Day Get more food and drink news here. Photo: urbazon (Getty Images)

7/12 In New Jenga Jell-O Shot Game, Everyone Is a Winner (Or Is It a Loser?) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Christian Aslund (Getty Images)

8/12 Man Claims Whiskey Cured Him of Coronavirus, Now Just Needs Cure For Alcoholism Get more food and drink news here. Photo: BJI / Blue Jean Images (Getty Images)



9/12 The NBA Now Has an Official Spirit, But It’s Not Good for Playing Basketball (A Cautionary Tale) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: ruslanshramko (Getty Images)

10/12 People Are Pissed New Jersey Named Itself Pizza Capital of the World (10 US States More Deserving of the Title) Get more food and drink news here. Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)

11/12 Just For Big Kids: Trix and Skittles Combine Fruity Sugar Warfare in New Beer Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Pontoon Brewing

12/12 Let’s Kick This Pig! New Bacon Patch Reduces Cravings When You’re Jonesing For a Strip Get more food and drink news here. Photo: Strong Roots

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.