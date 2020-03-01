Deep Dive: Is Climate Change Damaging Your Junk?

The Takeaway

Climate change is real and it is dangerous. But your junk probably isn’t going to be the first (or most important) casualty in the Earth’s decline. Since younger generations seem less interested in making babies anyway, the unintended sterility won’t be a major bummer for many men. The bigger scare is how heat might affect your hormones, especially testosterone, which is a seriously powerful force in the male body and affects pretty much every system.

If you weren’t concerned enough about climate change to take action before now, just think about what life would be like with no get-up-and-go and no sexual desire (or a proper erection or available partner to have sex with). That’s the sad future of masculinity thanks to climate change. (Shudder.) Instead of despairing, though, get involved with an organization like Greenpeace, the Sunrise Movement, or the People’s Climate Movement. Even just throwing money at the environmental do-gooders is better than doing nothing.