Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
climate change

Deep Dive: Is Climate Change Damaging Your Junk?

by Mandatory Editors

By now, we know climate change is a serious threat to the wellbeing of the planet and the people who inhabit it. But climate change’s effects go beyond wild weather, melting glaciers, and loss of food security. Perhaps most personally relevant and devastating to young men are the ways climate change is affecting your junk. Yes, the volatile atmosphere is attacking your manhood, and we’re not just being alarmist. In this Deep Dive, we’ll examine how global warming is messing with your anatomy.

Cover Photo: VladOrlov (Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Deep Dive: Do More Partners Make You a Better Lover?

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.