Burger King

You're a wallflower. You're quiet and keep to yourself. The reason you gravitate toward Burger King is that it gives you permission to "have it your way." Not that it satisfies you. You recognize the food is mediocre, but at least BK is never busy, and lunch there is your only escape from your boring AF office job. You don't expect much from life and that's about what you get. You haven't gotten laid since the Obama administration. But at least you have that flame-grilled patty to look forward to every day.