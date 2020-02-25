Flagship February: Finish Off the Short Month With a Quick Sip of the Best Flagship Beers

The month is almost over, so it’s time to take advantage of Flagship February. For those unaware, a flagship beer is the brew a brand is most well-known for. For the remaining days of February, we implore you to get your mitts on any and all flagship beers and imbibe the heck out of them. Since we’re running out of days, do this during March as well. We’re positive you won’t care that Flagship March makes less sense because you’ll be enjoying some iconic brews like Cigar City Jai Alai and Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale. If you need a little help figuring out which flagship brews to try, take a few hints from some of our favorite bartenders as they share their go-to beers below.

Blue Point Toasted Lager "I'm not sure if it's 100 percent a flagship beer, but it's the beer that brings me back to my first days in the United States: Blue Point Toasted Lager. Walking into my favorite bar after work, this is the one beer that's always waiting for me." – Hjalmar de Boer, food and beverage manager at Conrad New York Midtown

Brooklyn Lager "Brooklyn Lager. It's flavorful and crushable. Garrett Oliver and his team have been making exceptional beers and they have some killer releases, but this one I could crush any day." – Cody Henson, beverage director, The Alida in Savannah, Georgia

Funky Buddha Floridian "Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen is just a great beer and is the flagship beer of The Funky Buddha Brewery in Florida. Great beer to enjoy on a hot Miami day." – Abraham Millett, head bartender at Plunge Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Guinness Stout "I'd go with Guinness. I've always found it to be comforting, especially during the colder months, and it gets me in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day." – Bryan Schuler, bartender at The Chester in New York City



Half Acre Daisy Cutter "Half Acre Brewing Co's Daisy Cutter is their flagship beer, and a staple go-to in any weather, but great for February. It's a delicious beer with great body, and it will please most lager drinkers as a new alternative, and absolutely any ale fan, of any kind." – Zachary Blazek, general manager at Commons Club in Chicago

Left Hand Milk Stout "It's finally cold down here in Texas, so the flagship beer that I've been enjoying this February is Left Hand Milk Stout. I prefer the nitro bottles/pours, but it's a solid beer any way you pour it." – Natasha DeHart, founder and master blender of BENDT Distilling Company in Lewisville, Texas

Pilsner Urquell "Pilsner Urquell from the Czech Republic. I'm from Eastern Europe, and I prefer beer that is light and refreshing. It's a great choice for those reasons." – Miki Nikolic, bartender at The Double Dealer in New Orleans

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale "Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. To this day, it is one of the most food-friendly beers, and it can also be enjoyed solo. It doesn't create so much palate fatigue from bitter hop that just one will wreck your taste buds." – Sophie Burton, beverage director at Politan in Chicago

