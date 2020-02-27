Living / Sex and Relationships
fake orgasms

Deep Dive: Why Women Fake Orgasms (And Yes, It’s Personal)

by Mandatory Editors

It’s estimated that at least 50 percent – and as many as 67 percent – of women have faked an orgasm at least once. That means your lovely lady has probably put in an Oscar-worthy performance in bed with you at some point. (Sorry to have to break it to you.) Whether or not you can tell when she fakes it, you’re probably wondering why she would do such a thing (it’s complicated) and if it means you’re a lackluster lover (perhaps). In this Deep Dive, we’re demystifying why women fake orgasms – and how to address it if you find yourself on the receiving end of a fraudulent Big O.

Cover Photo: AleksandarNakic (Getty Images)

