‘Lord of the Rings’ Pop-Up Bar Should Make a Night of Drinking Feel Like a Lifetime

The Lord of the Rings books have transfixed and fascinated readers since they were first published in the 1950s. But, for decades, fans of the series were given the same type of treatment as die-hard fans of Monty Python or Dungeons & Dragons. To put it bluntly, it wasn’t the coolest thing in the world to quote Tolkien while dressed as Samwise the Brave. That all changed in the early aughts when Peter Jackson’s epic films were released. It suddenly became cool to know the difference between Sauron and Saruman and why everyone is so scared of the fires of Mordor. And, in the years since, the LOTR love hasn’t died down. The series is still so hot that Amazon is even working on a series. That’s why it’s the perfect time for a Lord of the Rings-themed bar.

Located at Chicago’s Replay Lincoln Park, the bar called “the one pop-up to rule them all” is open for a limited time until March 23. Fans of the books and movies will delight in the artwork and decoration including the Mines of Moria, a massive Gandalf the Gray, and a terrifying Smoag head. You can even pose for photos with your favorite hobbits (in cutout form) in front of an iconic hobbit house.

No trip the Middle Earth would be complete without authentic food and drink. Food options include Pippen’s Popcorn, Frodo’s Dolma, Gandalf’s Corn Staff, and the aptly named Onion Ring to Rule Them All. The space is made up of three different bars, including The Prancing Pony, Mordor, and Minas Tirith. Each bar has a special LOTR-themed cocktail menu.

So, there’s no need to travel to the Shire. Rivendell, or even The Mouths of Anduin. All you need to do is find your way to Chicago and get your Tolkien on.

Cover Photo: New Line Cinema

