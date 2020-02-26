Sex-perimentation: Study Shows the Best Bedroom Moves For Maximum Satisfaction
Sex can get stale. (Sad, but true.) Sometimes you need a little inspiration to spice things up in the bedroom. That’s where a new study from Online Doctor comes in. It surveyed 985 Americans and Europeans about the behaviors and activities that successfully improved their sex lives. Whether you’re in a committed relationship that needs an erotic refresh or just looking to wow your next casual partner, these 10 “sexhancements” can turn up your sexual satisfaction to 11.
Wearing Costumes Before or During Sex
Sometimes the sexiest thing you can be is anyone but yourself. For those into cosplay, role play, or just plain ol' sex play, costumes can provide the novelty your libido needs. Just make sure the costume turns both of you on before you commit to your character. A full 54 percent of survey respondents said this technique worked wonders in the bedroom.
Incorporate Food Into Sex or Foreplay
For the sweet tooth in you (or her), there may be no greater turn-on than adding food to your sexual repertoire. Whipped cream is the obvious favorite, though anything from chocolate sauce to Popsicles will do the trick. Almost 37 percent of survey respondents found food play to be an effective aphrodisiac.
Wear Special Lingerie or Undergarments
A push-up bra, lacy thong, or thigh-high stockings with a garter belt can turn up the temperature in the bedroom. Take her on a shopping spree and see where the lingerie takes you. A whopping 61.5 percent of survey respondents said the Victoria's Secret approach got the juices flowing.
Using Lubricant
A little bit of friction can be a good thing, but too much really slows down the rhythm and can make sex feel awkward and uncomfortable. If you aren't using lube already, start adding a squirt or two to your sex play. Sixty-two percent of survey respondents said wetter is better in the bedroom.
Give or Receive an Erotic Massage
Sure, sex involves plenty of touching already, but there's something special about being on the receiving end of an erotic massage. Surrendering to the sensations of your partner's hands gliding over your well-oiled body before sex can really ramp up the arousal factor and even make orgasms more intense. Take it from the survey respondents, 65.4 percent of whom said a pre-coital rubdown improved their sex lives, making erotic massage the most effective technique respondents tried.
Watching Your Partner Masturbate or Masturbating in Front of Your Partner
If your sex life is lacking, it might be because your partner doesn't know what you like. There's no better way to show what strokes float your boat than by masturbating in front of your partner or watching them masturbate. Just stop yourself before the Big O so you can enjoy that explosive experience together. Over 62 percent of survey respondents found watching their partner hot, while over 50 percent of respondents enjoyed pleasuring themselves in front of their partners.
Playing Music During Sex
While for some, the sounds of sex are exciting enough, for others, they can be distracting or off-putting. Put on that sexy playlist, though, and watch the sparks fly. For over 40 percent of survey respondents, an "auralgasm" was essential to their sexual pleasure.
Send or Receive Sensual or Nude Selfies
There's nothing like a nude popping up on your phone during a mundane day at the office. Seduce your sweetheart by sending a tasteful dick pic, crotch shot, or other anatomical teaser. Over 47 percent of survey respondents got all hot and bothered using their phones in this way.
Take a Shower Before Sex
Before you get down and dirty, get clean together by jumping in the shower. The nudity and the natural lubricant from the water is the perfect combination for satisfying foreplay. Almost 50 percent of survey respondents agreed.
Give or Receive a Lap Dance or Striptease
You've got moves. We know you do. Don't keep them locked away. Titillate your partner with a few well-timed hip swivels, booty pops, or pelvis thrusts. The slow reveal of a striptease can increase anticipation, too. These tricks turned on over 50 percent of survey respondents.
