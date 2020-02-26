Mandatory Food Fights: French Fries vs. Sweet Potato Tots

Fried potatoes are one of the greatest culinary inventions of all time. With the holy trinity of starch, salt, and grease, french fries and all their incarnations will forever reign on our list of favorite foods. As with anything, though, potato foodstuffs continue to evolve, and the current trending innovation is sweet potato tots. When faced with the impossible choice between classic french fries and flashy sweet potato tots, which spudsy snack should you choose? We’ll make this mind-boggling (and stomach-grumbling) decision for you in this round of Mandatory Food Fights!

1/8 Availability French fries are one of the most ubiquitous fried foods around. You can score some at any food cart, drive-thru, fast-casual spot, sit-down restaurant, and even at some gas stations. Sweet potato tots, in comparison, tend to be seen as an artisanal appetizer, and will likely only be available at chef-driven food trucks and restaurants. French fries easily win this round. Winner: French Fries

2/8 Affordability French fries are a dime a dozen. OK, maybe not that cheap. But if you want to buy a serving for a buck, you’ll be able to find a fast-food joint to sell it to you. Because sweet potatoes are more expensive than Idaho or Russet potatoes, the price of sweet potato tots is inherently going to be higher. Add the fact that they’re more often served in higher-class establishments and you’re going to be paying more for this orange-hued potato fix. Winner: French Fries

3/8 Flavor Sweet potatoes are naturally infused with a complex flavor. Slightly sweet (as the name implies) but also savory once formed, fried, and salted in tot form, they’re definitely meant for more refined palates. French fries tend to be blander in flavor, unless specifically seasoned to taste otherwise. If you want a party in your mouth, you’ll pack it with sweet potato tots, not fries. Winner: Sweet Potato Tots

4/8 Texture French fries tend to have a uniform texture, with only slight variations depending on the specific form and fryer. Sweet potato tots are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, creating the perfect mouthfeel combination. The winner here is clear. Winner: Sweet Potato Tots



5/8 Variety French fries come in a plethora of forms. In addition to regular fries, you can get Belgian fries, waffle fries, cottage fries, crinkle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, steak-cut fries, smiley fries (which are creepy AF), and potato wedges. Sweet potato tots, while tasty, are limited to the cylindrical shape they’re in. Winner: French Fries

6/8 Versatility French fries can be served with plenty of toppings, from gravy to cheese to chili. Ditto for sweet potato tots, but here the potatoey pellets have an advantage: they can be smashed down to form a crispy canvas for everything from pizza to sandwich melts. All you need are some cooked sweet potato tots and a waffle iron to make a mouthwatering meal. And let's not forget about the epic Midwestern specialty: tater tot hotdish. Winner: Sweet Potato Tots

7/8 Health Halo Imbued with vitamins B6 and C as well as fiber, sweet potatoes pack a healthy punch. They may even help prevent weight gain and lower the risk of high cholesterol and diabetes. French fries, made with Idaho or Russet potatoes, don’t offer the same nutritional perks. They’re starchier and are murder on your blood sugar levels. If you’re choosing your potato binge based on health factors (who does that?), sweet potato tots are clearly the way to go. Winner: Sweet Potato Tots

8/8 Addictiveness Americans were raised on french fries. From your first Happy Meal to the time you’re an adult, you’ve had your share of those tasty potatoes – and maybe you’ve even grown tired of them by now. Sweet potato tots, with their unique flavor profile and superior texture are infinitely more addictive. Say hello to your new junk food obsession. Winner: Sweet Potato Tots

This was a close call, but ultimately sweet potato tots come out on top. While french fries will always be a junk food staple, sweet potato tots have elevated the savory snacking game to a whole ‘nother level. If you haven’t tried them yet, you’re missing out, and must get a massive order in your belly ASAP.

Overall Winner: Sweet Potato Tots

