Honest Timeline: Spring Cleaning For Stoners

by Sabrina Cognata

After a snuggly winter spent indoors, you’re ready to Kondo your life by tidying up. You’ve got your cleaning supplies and a day to yourself. It’s time for spring cleaning, but before you can get to any of that, you wonder if maybe you should get high. Like, you’re a nice person and you deserve to be high while doing everything, including deep cleaning your home. This is the honest timeline for spring cleaning while stoned so toke up and keep reading.

Are you brave enough to attempt cleaning your house while stoned? Let us know if you plan to smoke before tackling spring cleaning in 2020!

