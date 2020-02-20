Popular Wine Brand Called Out For Being ‘A Little Too Horny,’ Forgetting It Was Invented by Psychiatrists

If you don’t know what a ménage à trois is, then this article definitely doesn’t pertain to you (also, you need to get out a little more). The French phrase roughly translates to a threesome of the sexual kind. It’s also the name of a popular brand of wine. You might have even noticed it on your liquor store shelves and not given it a second thought. But this brand that’s been around since 1996 was recently deemed a little too horny.

According to based Portman Group, a U.K. group designed to regulate alcohol sales, marketing, as well as the naming, packaging, and promotion of alcoholic beverages, Ménage à Trois Midnight was a little too hot to handle. The group said the brand was in breach of code because of phrases on the bottle that included spicy things like “satisfying your deepest desires” and “turning out the lights and savouring the pleasures of the dark.” Now, obviously these are supposed to be cheeky in regard to the brand’s name, but that’s pretty much on the nose there.

The breached code rule is due to the obvious linking of alcohol and sex. That’s apparently a big no-no in the United Kingdom. Interestingly, the group has no trouble with the brand’s name even though everyone (including your grandmother) knows exactly what that means. The company was told to remove the sexy text in question. Our guess is they’ll tone it all down a bit or at least use a little more symbolism in the future.

It should be noted that Ménage à Trois wines was actually founded by a pair of psychiatrists. This isn’t surprising since every time we look at a Rorschach test, all we see are people having sex. Ménage à Trois isn’t the only horny wine brand out there. Here are some of our favorites.

Photo: Persians (Getty Images)

1/8 The Prisoner Wine Company ‘Blindfold’

2/8 Promisqous Red Wine

3/8 Some Young Punks ‘Quickie!’

4/8 Pornfelder



5/8 Two Hands ‘Sexy Beast’

6/8 Thumbprint ‘Climax’

7/8 Fifty Shades of Grey Red Wine

8/8 Naked Winery Missionary Cabernet Franc

