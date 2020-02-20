Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Unrealistic Sexpectations

Pornography also poisons your expectations about what healthy, satisfying sex looks like. Peggy Orenstein, author of Boys & Sex, told NPR that porn affects men’s “ideas about what women should look like. It affects their ideas about how women should behave. It affects their ideas of what acts should be performed and the way that those acts should be performed.”

Because young men today tend to rely on pornography as their primary source of sexual information, they are more likely to see the depictions of sex in porn as realistic and even ideal. But women’s pleasure is rarely the focal point in pornography. The acts in videos that turn viewers on may be painful in real life, whether that means deep throating, anal, double penetration, sex toy usage, or BDSM practices. Not all women are into the sex acts depicted -- like giving head or letting a man come on her face -- but you wouldn’t know that from pornography because consent is rarely part of the storyline.