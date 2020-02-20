What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You
Social media consumes our lives. If you’re like us, you probably use multiple platforms for various purposes, but there’s always that one you tend to rely on most. Whether you use it to update your social circle on your goings-on, catch up with old and new friends, or follow leads for work, you likely spend a good deal of your day tapping away on your phone in the name of “connection.” What you might not realize is that your preferred social media platform reveals fascinating facets of your personality. Here’s what your platform of choice says about you.
Cover Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)
You’re an oversharer. You think feelings were meant to be expressed, particularly en masse, to everyone you’ve ever met (and some people you haven’t). You feel the need to document the minutiae of your existence and want to know every little thing happening with all your friends and family (for gossiping purposes, of course). You’re probably in a committed relationship, and may even have kids. If not, you aspire to domesticity.
You have high expectations for yourself and want to live your best life – or at least look like you’re living your best life. You’re a perfectionist and never post the first pic you take; usually it takes at least 20 attempts to get the angle and the lighting just right. You’re constantly comparing yourself to others, and competing to have the most Instagrammable existence. Despite your best efforts, you never feel like you’re good enough and can’t measure up to influencers and their seemingly flawless lives. Truth be told, Instagram has gotten you in debt and made you depressed, but you just can’t quit it.
You’re boring AF. Nobody wants to interact with you on the cool social media platforms, so you’ve been relegated here, to boasting about your professional achievements, endlessly tweaking your resume, and posting articles related to your mind-numbing industry. Your dream is to some day be recruited by a Fortune 500 company, where you’ll quickly rise up the ranks to CEO, work a minimum of 80 hours a week, and have client dinners every night.
You always wanted to be creative but never figured out which medium fit you best. Now, instead of making something amazing yourself, you piggyback on other people’s awesomeness by pinning their work on Pinterest. You have a mind for organization, and thrive on thinking up to categories for your boards. You also have a good eye, and take pleasure in finding aesthetically pleasing images to add to your collection. Thank goodness pin boards went digital because otherwise, you’d be a hoarder.
You’re an asshole who thinks they know everything yet has little real-life experience to speak of. You love video games, hate women, live in your mom’s basement, and prefer to use this platform while dressed in your favorite cosplay outfit. You can make an argument out of anything, and often do with fellow Reddit users. Trolling is your passion.
Snapchat
You’re a contradiction in terms. On the one hand, you’re obsessed with your own face and can’t stop taking selfies. On the other hand, you’re insecure and often regret what you share moments after doing so, which is why this disappearing pic platform is perfect for you. You’re also childish, which is why you love that you can add filters, graphics, and text to your pics. You tell yourself you only use Snapchat for fun, but reality is you're desperate for admiration from the recipient of all those selfies.
TikTok
You’re lonely and you don’t want to be. You don’t know why you’re so unpopular. You can’t stand seeing everyone else having fun together on the other social media platforms, so you take refuge in TikTok. You even make some TikToks of your own, which are full of carefully curated music and inside jokes that nobody gets. You thought the social media platform might lead you to make more friends, but you only have one follower. If you don't quit this platform soon and smash your phone, you're going to die alone.
Tumblr
You’re a blogger, which you mistakenly think is the same thing as a writer. (It’s not.) You frequently post your carefully crafted philosophical musings on life, interspersed with GIFs that express your soul’s deepest desires. Though you get little recognition online, you know that one day, a literary agent is going to stumble across your blog and offer you a six-figure book deal. It's just a matter of time.
You have opinions. Lots of them. And you think they’re so clever that the world simply must know them, as soon as they pop into your head. Your mother tongue is sarcasm. You have a pessimistic worldview, consider yourself a nihilist, and think people are awful (but less so on screen than in person). You like to stay on top of what’s happening in the world, even if what’s happening makes you mad as hell most of the time. Venting is your favorite pastime.
YouTube
You’re an attention whore who gets off on being watched. You could talk about any topic, indefinitely, if only people would listen to you. Luckily, your webcam never gets tired of hearing your conspiracy theories, life hacks, pro tips, and personal drama. Your personality is huge and fills any room you enter (which is mostly your bedroom since you started broadcasting). You don’t have a significant other because you don’t need one; your online audience is your source of validation and love. Appearance-wise, you’re unconventional; personality-wise, you're a weirdo, which may be why you’ve never found an accepting group of friends IRL.
