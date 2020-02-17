The NBA Now Has an Official Spirit, But It’s Not Good for Playing Basketball (A Cautionary Tale)

Maybe it’s just us, but we don’t really understand the concept of anything being the official brand of a sports league. It makes sense when a product is the official jockstrap or jersey supplier, or something actually related to the sport in question. But what we can’t wrap our head around is when an alcohol brand is the official beer or spirit of a league. For example, Hennessy cognac is now the official spirit of the NBA.

If for some reason you’re unfamiliar with this delicious, grape-based brandy, Hennessy is the best selling cognac in the world. This week, the brand announced a multiyear partnership the make it the “official spirit” of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.

The partnership will officially begin during the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago from Feb. 14-16. Let’s hope that players wait to enjoy a snifter or glass of cognac until after the festivities, as dribbling, dunking, and even running on a court could be a little tougher with a belly full of eau de vie. Don’t believe us? Check out the GIFs below.

Photo: ruslanshramko (Getty Images)

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10



5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10



9/10

10/10

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.