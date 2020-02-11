Living / Fun / Culture / Life Hacks
Pete Buttigieg

The Pete Buttigieg Guide For Putting Your Pants on Two Legs at a Time (Even If You’re Too Big For Your Britches)

by Ken Franklin

Presidential hopeful, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, is the kind of guy who puts his pants on two legs at a time, and we’re not just saying that metaphorically. Truth be told, his pants don’t fit quite as well as they did just one month ago before the dark horse Democratic candidate lightly beefed up his campaign calves with a surprise showing at the Iowa caucus, albeit a little overeager. Today, Mayor Pete needs a shoehorn just to slip into those tight trousers, but he’s showing us that, even if you’re getting too big for your britches, there’s a ‘two legs at one time’ lifestyle to fix that.

Now that you’re picturing Buttigieg in skinny jeans with a tiniest big of muffin top, let’s take a look at how the two-term mayor from South Bend, Indiana, suddenly leapfrogged into the DNC primary fast lane with a campaign that has outpaced establishment favorites like Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, putting him neck and neck with former underdog Bernie Sanders as the two head towards the Nevada caucus and South Carolina primary. How does he do it? Find out with the Pete Buttigieg Guide to Putting Your Pants on Two Legs at a Time. And maybe by the end of this, we’ll all be snuggled in our outgrown britches, muffin tops and all.

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

The Michael Bloomberg V-Day Guide to Buying People’s Affection 

Democrats Get Comedic Campaign Slogans After the Debate (12 Funny Memes!)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.