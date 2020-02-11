Treat Yourself to This $30K Whisky, You’ve Earned It This Valentine’s Day

For those currently coupled up, Valentine’s Day will be an opportunity to show their significant other just how much they love them. They’ll do this with a romantic dinner, a heart-shaped box of chocolates, or by handing over the remote for one whole evening with complaining about their TV show choices. But, there’s another side to this V-day coin. For singles, Valentine’s Day is completely different.

There are three different types of single people on this lovey-dovey day. First, you have the people who couldn’t care less about the holiday. Then you have the bitter people who dread Feb. 14 coming up on the calendar. The last group takes the holiday as a day to pamper themselves. This year, if you’re in the last group, why not treat yourself to a nice bottle of whisky? How about a $30,000 bottle? That’s in your budget, right?

Cover Photo: urbazon

Photo: Suntory Whisky

Well, if you do have supremely expensive tastes, you can join a lottery to win the right to purchase one of 100 bottles of Yamazaki 55. That’s a 55-year-old whisky from one of the most well-known Japanese whisky makers. The lottery itself has already begun and will last until Feb. 14. If that’s not a sign that you try to buy a bottle, we don’t what is.

If you win the lottery and can afford a bottle, we suggest you resell it instead of drink it all yourself. Back in 2018, a bottle of 50-year-old Yamazaki sold at auction for over $300,000. You can buy an awful lot of bottles of Jack Daniel’s for that price. Also, whether or not you ever get a chance to sip on a glass of 55-year-old Japanese whisky, you can still enjoy these whisky-centric GIFs below.

