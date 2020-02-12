Funny and Sexy Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Good For a Gag (In More Ways Than One)

People take Valentine’s Day so seriously. But love, if it’s right, is lighthearted, exciting, and even funny. The gift you give should reflect that. So instead of going with the generic Feb. 14 trifecta of dinner, flowers, and a box of chocolates, why not try one of these Valentine’s Day gifts that are good for a gag (in more ways than one)? Laughter is the ultimate aphrodisiac, after all. And if these V-day presents don’t tickle her funny bone, we don’t know what will.

1/12 Anal Sex Token You can't blame a guy for trying. If she accepts this, ahem, token of your affection, it lets her control when you can knock on her back door. No arguments or negotiations necessary. Here's hoping she lets you cash it in more than once. Photo: Etsy

2/12 Cum and Vag Rags Sex can be messy. Help her keep things clean and pristine (and stop the spread of germs) with these designated his-and-hers cum and vag rags. Photo: Etsy

3/12 Ring For Sex Bell Sometimes it's hard to tell when she wants it and when she doesn't. With a "Ring For Sex" bell, you won't have to wonder anymore. She'll simply summon you when she's ready and willing. Photo: Pinterest

4/12 Kama Sutra Cookie Cutters If your woman has a sweet tooth (and a strong libido), treat her to this Kama Sutra cookie cutter set. It'll inspire her to spice things up both in the kitchen and the bedroom. Photo: Etsy



5/12 Sex Pillow Cases If your girlfriend has a plethora of pillows, pick up a pair of these pillow cases, which let her #humblebrag about how much adventurous sex you're having when her girlfriends come over for cocktails. Photo: Etsy

6/12 Caution Thong What's Valentine's Day without a naughty little unmentionable? This thong is plenty cheeky, and she'll surely appreciate the humor -- and maybe even let you keep it after she's broken it in. Photo: Etsy

7/12 Blow-Up Doll You can't be there for her every minute, so make sure she has a suitable substitute for those lonely nights. This Mr. Stud blow-up doll poses zero threat to your masculinity but will keep her satisfied in your absence. Photo: bachelorette.com

8/12 Thanks For All the Orgasms Mug Gratitude is sexy. Every time she sips from this "Thanks For All the Orgasms" mug, she'll think of you and the endless pleasure you have together. Photo: Etsy



9/12 Moon Ring If you dare gift her this Moon Ring (which farts when opened), be prepared for a strong reaction. If she's marriage-minded, she'll be pissed, but if she has a sense of humor, she'll laugh her ass off. Then you'll know you've really found "the one." Photo: Etsy

10/12 Crappy Toilet Paper Everybody poops. Yes, even the love of your life. Acknowledge this crappy reality on Valentine's Day with a gift of fun and decorative toilet paper. Photo: Etsy

11/12 Beer Mug Socks Real women love beer. They also love keeping their feet warm. Honor both of her favorite things with a pair of these adorable beer mug socks. Photo: Etsy

12/12 'Shit Bitch You Is Fine' Teddy Bear Stuffed animals are kind of lame, except for Bertrand the teddy bear, who has a potty mouth and a flattering phrase literally written on his heart. Photo: loveislame.com

