Hipster Chic: A Guide to Wearing a Wide-Brimmed Hat Without Giving Off That Douchebag Vibe

by Sabrina Cognata

One of the most stylish ways you can accessorize a basic outfit is by adding a classic wide-brimmed hat. When worn correctly it gives off a specific vibe that says, “I spend my weekends at music festivals.” However, when worn incorrectly, you end up looking like a douchebag. These are obviously things you want to avoid. There’s nothing worse than believing you look like a hip, put-together fellow to only realize that you’re accidentally disguised as a wormy dude. Keep reading to find out how easy it is to prevent this tragedy from possibly becoming your fate.

Photo: Paul Stringer / EyeEm (Getty Images)

