Hipster Chic: A Guide to Wearing a Wide-Brimmed Hat Without Giving Off That Douchebag Vibe

One of the most stylish ways you can accessorize a basic outfit is by adding a classic wide-brimmed hat. When worn correctly it gives off a specific vibe that says, “I spend my weekends at music festivals.” However, when worn incorrectly, you end up looking like a douchebag. These are obviously things you want to avoid. There’s nothing worse than believing you look like a hip, put-together fellow to only realize that you’re accidentally disguised as a wormy dude. Keep reading to find out how easy it is to prevent this tragedy from possibly becoming your fate.

Photo: Paul Stringer / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/7 Do Not Wear a Wide-Brimmed Hat With a Suit This isn't 1940 and you're not a gumshoe, so never add it to a suit. A dress shirt, sure, but ditch the tie and add jeans. At best, a wide-brimmed hat should be thrown on with jeans and a white T-shirt. If you feel like you look like you're trying too hard, you probably are. Take off the hat.

2/7 And Never, Ever With Shorts We already covered the fact that you shouldn't wear a fedora with a suit. You also shouldn't ever wear them with shorts. Nothing says, "I live in my parent's basement and spent all last summer learning to do stupid hat tricks to impress girls" like wearing shorts with a wide-brimmed hat.

3/7 Keep It From Covering Your Eyes There's no mystery here. The wide-brimmed hat looks best when you keep your outfit simple, even monochromatic. Let some of your hair fall out from under the hat and never pull the hat down and over your eyes. That's creepy, not style.

4/7 Let Your Hair Down The longer your hair is, the less you look like a greasy douchebag. Instead, you'll look like the greasy guy who won't call back for three weeks. And when you finally do, you text them "U up?" after midnight.



5/7 Wide-Brimmed Hat Should Not Come in Patterns These hats work best when they stick with simple colors, fabrics, and patterns. A nice black felt hat can go with everything. The key to pulling it off is to keep things simple. Otherwise, you end up looking like a huge dork.

6/7 Make Sure Your Hat Fits A wide-brimmed hat like a fedora should cover your whole head and block out the sun. That's why you're wearing it. If the hat is too small, you'll be mistaken for exactly the kind of person you're not.

7/7 Don't Try Too Hard In the end, the fedora exists to thwart bad hair days while pulling an outfit together. Jeans. T-shirt. Belt. Shoes. Wide-brimmed hat. You don't need much more than that. The hat is the wow factor. When you accept that less is more, you really nail this look.

When you’re wearing a fedora, how do you prevent yourself from looking like a sexless incel? Let us know your secrets in the comments!

