Bartender Approved: Belly-Pleasing Beers to Pair With Lip-Burning Spicy Foods
The bleak winter months are a great time to add a little spice to your meals. Kick up your food by adding some extra seasoning or a jolt of hot sauce. Fight the winter blues by noshing on some extra spicy chicken wings or jalapeno-covered nachos instead. But don’t wimp out and wash it down with a glass of milk. Opt for beer, but not just any brew. Some beers have no place being paired with spicy foods while others shine. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to beers to pair with lip-burning, spiced up grub. Check out all of their answers below.
Photo: Eric Futran – Chefshots (Getty Images)
Golden Road Mango Cart
"Mango Cart by Golden Road is awesome with spice, because it's got the wheat-y mouthfeel and is a little bit fruity and a little bit creamy. It's also low alcohol (4 percent) in case you end up chugging it to quench the fire. I don't know how I bought this beer in the first place, it's really not my style, but I love it now and it's one of my favorites." – Jeremy Allen, general manager and lead bartender at MiniBar Hollywood
Photo: Golden Road
Mike Hess Hop Cloud IPA
"I’d go one of two ways with this. I’d go with a nice Japanese-style lager if I didn’t want to hide the food; there are some good San Diego local options, like Rouleur Raida Japanese-style lager. I might also go the bitter/hoppy route, to highlight the spice, like Mike Hess Hop Cloud Hazy IPA; the slightly creamy finish might also help ease any intense heat." - Stephen George, beverage director at 20|Twenty in San Diego
Photo: Mike Hess
Russian River STS Pilsner
"The best beer that pairs well with spicy food is Russian River Brewing Co. STS Pilsner. This clean, crisp beer is perfect to wash down that spicy food. Not only that, it’s the right beer that pairs well with hot wings." – Saeed “Hawk” House, bartender, Ever Bar in Los Angeles
Photo: Russian River
Surly Furious IPA
"It all depends on what you like. Often times, people will pair darker, richer, sweeter, beers with spicy food. The sweetness will help cut the spice. Personally, I love spice on spice on spice! I like to drink overly hopped, American IPAs. Surly Furious American IPA is one of my go-to beers, on its own, or to wash down something hellishly spicy." – Bryn Gleason, bar manager at Mercadito in Chicago
Photo: Surly
Tecate Original
"You gotta go with a Mexican beer with some spicy food. I’d say Tecate is a solid pair for a spicy meal. It’s slightly sweet with a short dry finish so it won’t interfere with whatever meal you are enjoying while doing its part to extinguish a little excess heat." – Will Benedetto, director of bars at IGC Hospitality in New York City
Photo: Tecate
Westbrook Gose
"During my time down South, I truly enjoyed Westbrook Gose. The tartness, along with touches of sea salt and coriander, creates an elegant but easy drinking sour-style beer. The high acidity and mellow malty notes perfectly balances and compliments spicy foods." – Anthony Merlino, beverage director at Bergamo’s in New York City
Photo: Westbrook
Beer Lao
"Whenever I’m not going the Riesling route, I crush some serious Beer Lao whenever I’m eating spicy food. It’s light, refreshing, and has some subtle fruity notes that help alleviate your palate from spicy wings to jungle curry. Whatever you do, just avoid hoppy beer – the bitterness intensifies the spice factor and will ruin anyone’s day." – Maxwell Reis, beverage director, Gracias Madre in Newport Beach, California
Photo: Beer Lao
Greenport Black Duck Porter
"To go along with this time of year, when I think spicy food, I think spicy buffalo wings. The perfect beer to pair with that would be Greenport Harbor’s Black Duck Porter. This Porter is light and drinkable and has a more medium-bodied creaminess to it with a dry finish. It will help balance out any spice." – Richard DePascale, bar manager at The Wilson in New York City
Photo: Greenport