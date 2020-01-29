Living / Culture / Entertainment / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
The Justin Timberlake Guide to Pretending Like Nothing Bad Just Happened in Your Relationship

by Sabrina Cognata

In every long-term relationship, there comes a point where you realize you want to be with that person forever. Then there comes another point where you also realize you want to be with someone else. Professional raconteur Justin Timberlake recently found himself in some such situation when he was caught canoodling with his costar. Obviously, his wife Jessica Biel was not a fan of this. So much so that Timberlake even released a statement apologizing to her like a normal millennial man, via an Instagram post. However, since he’s Justin Timberlake, he’s going to get away with it and so can you. Keep reading to learn how to navigate the changing tides of a long-term relationship without having to cry a river.

Photo: Jeff Vespa / Contributor (Getty Images)

