The Justin Timberlake Guide to Pretending Like Nothing Bad Just Happened in Your Relationship

In every long-term relationship, there comes a point where you realize you want to be with that person forever. Then there comes another point where you also realize you want to be with someone else. Professional raconteur Justin Timberlake recently found himself in some such situation when he was caught canoodling with his costar. Obviously, his wife Jessica Biel was not a fan of this. So much so that Timberlake even released a statement apologizing to her like a normal millennial man, via an Instagram post. However, since he’s Justin Timberlake, he’s going to get away with it and so can you. Keep reading to learn how to navigate the changing tides of a long-term relationship without having to cry a river.

Photo: Jeff Vespa / Contributor (Getty Images)

Cheating Forecast: How Likely You Are to Cheat Based on Your Zodiac Sign

1/10 Apologize It doesn't matter if anything happened; if your behavior caused your partner pain, you have to say sorry. Thankfully, you're not famous so you don't have to do it on social media.

2/10 Remind Them Why They Fell in Love With You You're going to want to focus your attention on the parts of your relationship that are salvageable. Start by making fun of yourself for being such an idiot.

3/10 It's All About the Benjamins Buy them something so expensive enough you'll never have to hear about your little indiscretion again.

4/10 Don't Forget to Grovel When you're in the doghouse, you have pretty much one move, and that's begging for forgiveness. Although we will never hear another word about this incident, Timberlake is probably paying for it via his exorbitant bank account.



5/10 Move on With Your Life Part of why the Justin Timberlake method for getting caught cheating works is because you push forward. If the relationship needs work, admit it. Even agree to counseling if you have to, but not under the pretense of salvaging what you have with your partner. Do the actual work so things improve.

6/10 Admit You're Crazy... Crazy in love with your partner, but also emotionally insecure and unstable. And promise to seek the help of a good therapist.

7/10 Offer Sexual Favors But only if she's still interested. Offering sex to someone who's disgusted by you is weird.

8/10 Let Them Be Upset If you really want to move on from whatever you've done, just shut up and let them get mad at you.



9/10 Fess Up and Agree to Change Honesty is the best policy, especially when you've already been caught and honestly don't know how much they know.

10/10 And Finally, Never Do That Shit Again Cheating isn't easy to get away with. If you've been caught once, your odds of being nabbed again increase. Face it, you're not as good at stepping out on your significant other as they are at catching you. So put an end to that nonsense.

Trouble in paradise: 12 Justin Timberlake Lyrics That Might Be Used to Get Him Out of the Doghouse With Jessica Biel

Have you or someone you know had to pretend your way out of a rough spot in your relationship? Let us know what worked so that we can help others avoid the responsibility of their actions.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.