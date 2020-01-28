RANKED! The 6 Best Rewards Credit Cards For Young People Who Want to Win (But Not Go Into Massive Debt)

The devil is in the details, most of all with credit cards. Reward cards, in particular, are mystifying to many. If you know how to use them, you can earn cool perks. Some cards pay in points, and others in miles or even cash. (Flying on miles makes pat-downs and X-rays feel like massages and visits to the tanning booth.) However, there’s always fine print. Understanding it can be daunting, but not understanding is asking for trouble. Young people with their first credit card are most at risk of going sideways. They are more likely to rack up debt they can’t pay off in a month. They may only make the minimum monthly payment, foolishly carrying a big balance. On the other hand, they can build credit if they know the rules and pay off their bill every month. Here’s a list of six of the best rewards cards for today’s youth.

Photo: Paper Boat Creative (Getty Images)

1/6 Petal Visa Credit Card If your credit cherry has yet to get popped, then this card is like doing it with your high school sweetheart. It reports to the credit bureau every month, gives rewards of 1 percent or higher and charges no fees.

2/6 Deserve Edu Mastercard Deserve Edu Mastercard also won’t judge you for being inexperienced, and sort of prefers it if they’re being honest. If you’re in school, this lender will consider future earning potential and doesn’t require a social security number, which makes it great for international students.

3/6 Discover it Cash Back This card offers flexibility in payouts and no annual fees. However, Discover isn’t accepted as many places as other companies, so make sure the club takes your plastic before going big.

4/6 Chase Freedom Like the previous entries, this card charges no annual fee, but also offers rewards of 5 percent on rotating categories and access to the company’s Ultimate Rewards site. It’s a Visa, which is accepted in most places, except for the bodega at the end of our block.



5/6 Capitol One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card College kids working part-time or overbooked young professionals may not know how to cook anything but ramen. If you eat out a lot, this card offers unlimited 4 percent cash back on dining and entertainment.

6/6 Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students If you’re in a long-distance relationship or travel a lot for Instagram, the Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students might make sense. There’s a slew of perks for travel which can bump you from coach to first class.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.