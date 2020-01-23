Pabst Is Trying to Class It Up With Craft Brew IPA (And 8 Other Beer Brands Who Tried and Failed)

If you pay close attention to the world of beer (and we’re sure you do), you might have noticed that Pabst Brewing Company just launched a “craft” beer. How a company the size of Pabst is able to release a beer and refer to it as craft, we’ll never know. But we also don’t really know what is and isn’t a craft beer anymore since it seems like all of our favorite craft breweries are being snatched up by giant brands. But, either way, Pabst is launching a craft beer line called “Captain Pabst” after the namesake of the company, Captain Frederick Pabst.

The first beer from the new line is called Seabird IPA. Made with Mosiac, Magnum, Cascade, and Citra hops, this beer was designed to be hoppy, light, and easy to drink. The beer’s name comes from a steamship owned by Captain Pabst that ended up beached along the shore of Lake Michigan. This accident was the last straw for Pabst and he decided to get into the beer business instead.

Sadly, if you don’t live in the Midwest, you can’t yet try this new brew. Currently, it’s only available in Wisconsin and the greater Chicago area. We don’t know if this beer will be a hit, but it does remind us of other beer brands who’ve attempted to change their image — and it backfired big time.

Photo: Pabst

1/8 Two Hats In 2018, Miller launched a beer called Two Hats that was supposed to appeal to millennials. It was a light beer with flavors like lime or pineapple. Nobody bought it and it was discontinued after only six months.

2/8 Budweiser BE For some reason, back in 2004, Budweiser thought the world needed a 6.6 percent lager with as much guarana as a Red Bull. Well, we didn’t.

3/8 Miller Chill A few years ago, Miller released a “Chelada-style” beer featuring salt and lime. Drinkers didn’t really go for it and it was discontinued after lackluster sales.

4/8 Animee Beer You probably won’t believe this, but in 2011 Molson Coors launched a beer in the U.K. called Animee that was intended to be a beer brewed specifically for women. It did not go over well and probably tasted like horse piss.



5/8 Coors Rocky Mountain Sparkling Water Technically not a beer, just a horrible idea. Back in the early '90s, the folks at Coors thought that they could sell sparkling water as long as it had their logo on it. People didn’t fall for it.

6/8 Wild Blue Even though this beer was available for many years, it never really got much of a foothold in the beer world. That’s because this Anheuser-Busch product flavored with blueberry juice was way too sweet for most drinkers.

7/8 Guinness Golden Ale Okay, so Guinness has tried to branch out past being just that company that makes that really good stout. It even opened a brewery in Baltimore. It’s just that when people look to Guinness, all they really want is that pitch black pint of magic.

8/8 Miller Beer This might seem confusing because Miller is already a beer. But, if you pay attention, the brand only makes Miller High Life, Miller Lite, and Miller Genuine Draft. In the mid-'90s, the brand attempted to make a flagship beer called “Miller Beer” and failed miserably.

