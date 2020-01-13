Get a Free Tattoo For National Hot Sauce Day and Cholula Might Give You a Lifetime Supply (But Probably Not)

Do you love hot sauce? Do you also love tattoos? Would you like a hot sauce-centric tattoo? Would it change your mind if it was free? If you answered yes to all of these questions (literally all of them), then we have some news that might excite you. Well-known hot sauce brand Cholula wants to give you a free tattoo. The only catch is that it has to be Cholula-related.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to make the decision to get a hot sauce tattoo today or even this week. You don’t have to be prepared to forever change the appearance of your skin until National Hot Sauce Day on Jan. 22. To celebrate the spiciest of all holidays, stop by Daredevil Tattoo in New York City (co-owned by celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez) and they will choose one of five different Cholula-related tattoos to draw on your body wherever you believe a hot sauce tattoo should reside. Do you want it on your arm? Back of your head? Maybe right next to your mouth so it looks like hot sauce is pouring into your gullet 24/7? You choose; your skin is their canvas. Everyone who gets tatted is entered to win free hot sauce for life. (That alone might be worth it.)

If you want to get a tattoo and you don’t live in or near the Big Apple, head over to Cholula’s Instagram to enter to win a trip to NYC. Just realize that if you get tatted, you’ll be a walking advertisement for the rest of your days. In the meantime, check out our rankings of hot sauces. We have all of your favorites here and have strong opinions about which ones are better than others.

