Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
dating app profile

Classic Mistakes You’re Making on Your Dating App Profile (And How to Spice Them Up)

by Erica Rivera

Dating app profiles are as unique as the people they represent, but that doesn’t mean you should just slap yours up and hope for the best. Your profile is the first impression you make on the potential love of your life (or your next casual encounter, depending on your goals), so you want to make it as impressive and unforgettable as possible. After analyzing a slew of dating app users, we’ve pinpointed the classic dating app profile mistakes people make – and how to fix them. Follow our guidelines and watch your prospects multiply!

Cover Photo: mikkelwilliam (Getty Images)

Be on the lookout: Funny New Dating Trends to Watch Out For in 2020

Mandatory Dating Battles: Old-School Blind Date vs. New Age Tinder Date

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.