Kiss’s Gene Simmons Puts Ice Cubes In His Cereal (And Other Strange Celebrity Habits They Thought Might Catch On)

by Christopher Osburn

The internet loves a confusing celebrity. That’s why it was no surprise that social media exploded when Kiss bassist (and god of thunder) Gene Simmons revealed that for some strange reason he adds ice cubes to his cereal. On Jan. 2, he tweeted this very odd question: “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” Obviously, a statement this profound required further scrutiny.

The image in the tweet shows “The Demon” enjoying a very un-adult cereal combination of Oreo O’s and Frosted Mini-Wheats. But if you dressed up like an outer space nightmare clown for a living, you might enjoy childish cereals as well. Plus, it’s not the overly sugary cereals we’re concerned about here. It’s the behavior of adding ice cubes to said cereal.

We’ve heard of adding ice cubes to hot coffee or hot chocolate. But what is the purpose of adding them to a bowl of cereal? Make it colder? Cover the ice in a strange, milky film? Water down the thick milk? We honestly have no idea. He’s not the only celebrity known for their strange habits. Check out some other below.

