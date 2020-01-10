Living
resolutions

15 New Year’s Resolutions We Already Mucked Up in 2020

by Ken Franklin

OK, so it turns out we overshot. Like many of you, we made a list of New Year’s resolutions that we told ourselves would change our life for the better. Sure, we say that every year, but this time it was different. We meditated. We dug deep. And out popped a gorgeous list of resolutions that we felt was entirely manageable. So jazzed were we by this wellspring of personal promises, that we wrote them all down on a piece of paper and had that paper laminated. Only now, less than two weeks later, we’ve already broken every single one of them. But rather than beat ourselves up about it, why don’t we resolve to celebrate the new year by having a gander at our impressive resolution-based shortcomings and how quickly we achieved them? Prepare to be amazed.

Photo: pidjoe (Getty Images)

High and dry: Expectation vs. Reality: Sober Sex vs. Drunk Sex (A Dry January Love Story)

Adulting 101: 10 Things College Fails to Prepare You For in the Real World

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.