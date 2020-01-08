Girl Scout Cookie Coffee: Two Addictions That Love to Take All Our Money Combine Forces

There’s no cookie like a Girl Scout cookie. Though Thin Mints, Caramel Delites, and Do-si-dos are only available on a seasonal basis, we crave them all year long. So when it was announced that Dunkin’ was offering Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffees, we couldn’t contain our excitement. Two of our favorites were together at last, just like peanut butter and jelly, Salt-N-Pepa, and cola and red wine.

The chain started serving Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie coffee flavors in 2018, but only for a limited time. Last year, those three flavors returned, plus a Trefoils shortbread variety. This year, they’re back again, but only in Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel flavors. But, that’s OK with us. We’re going to be guzzling it like it’s liquid gold.

We’re also stoked that Girl Scouts will also be selling cookies at select Dunkin’ stores. So, this year, you don’t have to order any from your spoiled niece. You’d probably rather give your money to strangers anyway. That is, as long as they have Tagalongs, because they’re fire. In honor of this epic cup of joe-cookie collaboration, we’re celebrating with some hilarious coffee GIFs.

Photo: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11



5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11



9/11

10/11

11/11

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.