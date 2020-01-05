14 Edgy Outfits of the 2020 Golden Globes (And a Few Fashion Statements That Should Have Stayed Home)

With the airing of the 77th Golden Globe Awards, it’s officially awards season. This also means the start of judging the fashion choices of Hollywood’s elite. There’s a real fine line that must be walked when it comes to making a statement or looking like a mess. Luckily, that line is so finely drawn that most people miss it altogether. This year was no exception, with tastemakers like Billy Porter wowing stunning the red carpet with a feather train. Keep reading to find out who else wore the 14 edgiest outfits at this year’s Golden Globes, and who should have stayed home.

1/14 Joey King It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the most breathtaking dress of the 2020 Golden Globes. The work of art gown is an optical illusion created by Iris Van Herpen. It's also our favorite of the evening. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

2/14 Zoey Deutch The bold canary yellow of Zoey Deutch's Golden Globes gown is a definite yes. However, the weird bulky sleeves are a little too Seinfeld for us. Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

3/14 Kerry Washington Wearing a bolero with a suit jacket is almost impossible to pull off, but Kerry does it with ease. Love, love, love this look. Photo by Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

4/14 Lucy Boynton Yes, when it comes to fashion it's important to take risks. Just don't take such a big risk you look like the cross between a Chipotle burrito and a killer robot from outer space. Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)



5/14 Billy Porter Billy Porter consistently wows with his gender-fluid red carpet looks and the 2020 Golden Globes were no exception. He wore a white tuxedo with a full feather train that only Billy could wear so effortlessly. Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage

6/14 Rooney Mara Rooney comes super close to making a real statement, but we just can't get over the weird pompoms in her hair. It just looks like a futuristic nightmare we'd recommend avoiding. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

7/14 Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Going as a couple can be tricky, just ask Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Apart their boldly colored jewel toned outfits make a statement. Together, they look like a bruise. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

8/14 Jennifer Lopez We love JLo so damn much, but this dress is a nightmarish train wreck. It's a bold choice that doesn't pay off in the end. We certainly hope the choices she makes for the Super Bowl are better than this. Photo: George Pimentel (Getty Images)



9/14 Awkwafina Awkafina is one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars. Too bad her stylist seems to think she's so old this may be her last. This look is just too matronly for the edgy up and comer. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

10/14 Gwyneth Paltrow Goop rhymes with poop, which is exactly the shade of brown this dress is in. Gwyneth's trying too hard again. Yawn. Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

11/14 Jodie Comer Why the "Killing Eve" star chose to wear what Twitter has dubbed "The Baby Yoda Dress" is beyond us. The color is stunning but she looks like she's wearing a tent and not in a good way. Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images

12/14 Karamo Brown Awards shows can be kind of stuffy, which is why Queer Eye's Karamo Brown's silky floral suit is a risk worth taking. Photo: Joe Scarnici (Getty Images)



13/14 Kirsten Dunst Although we love Kirsten Dunst, we don't love her dress choice for the Golden Globes. She looks like a gendered doily and not in a good way. Photo: George Pimentel (Getty Images)

14/14 Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett's carefully curated red carpet looks are legendary. Too bad she really missed the mark with this gown. The sleeves look like they're mad from paper fans. Eek. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

