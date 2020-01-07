Panic at the Diner: Why Burgers Are About to Get More Expensive (And What to Do About It)

If you’re anything like us, you can’t get enough flame-kissed burgers slathered in some kind of special sauce and crowned with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. The humble burger (or cheeseburger if you’re not a monster) is one of our favorite staples (plus it pairs perfectly with french fries). That’s why it pains us to say that your burger habit might soon be in jeopardy. That’s because some analysts believe that the price of beef will increase drastically in 2020. If you’re not panicking, that’s because you don’t even realize what year it is.

Some experts believe that the price of beef will increase by as much as 15 percent this year. But, don’t panic just yet. You don’t need to run out and buy all the beef at your neighborhood bodega. Prices haven’t gone up yet and who believes “experts” anyway? Plus, regardless of how much beef prices soar, items on the dollar menu are still going to be $1 (we hope). In the meantime, check out all of these burger-ific GIFs while you munch on a still reasonably priced burger.

Photo: ASphotowed (Getty Images)

1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12



5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12



9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.