Who and Wear: The Best Dressed Celebrities to Walk the Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes

For most of America, it’s the first weekend of 2020 and they’re spending it tucked away from the cold. Meanwhile, Hollywood’s biggest stars worked their stylists to death to saunter the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes Awards. It’s the first major televised awards show of the season and we tuned in to see who wears what and how well they wear it. Which is to say, we’re just perpetuating the nightmare of high school to tell you which of Hollywood’s biggest stars were poppin’ on the red carpet. All you have to do is keep reading to discover the best-dressed celebs at this year’s Golden Globes.

1/12 Joey King Joey King's nominated for Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV, but all we can talk about is her amazing optical illusion gown by Iris Van Herpen. It's chic, effortless, age appropriate and our favorite look of the night. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

2/12 Phoebe Waller-Bridge Since she's wearing the pants in Hollywood, Phoebe Waller-Bridge opted to wear them to the Golden Globes too. The Fleabag star and "Killing Eve" show runner killed it in her Ralph & Russo suit. Tres chic. Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

3/12 Wesley Snipes Bold jewel tones continue to influence the red carpet. Blade himself showed up in a garnet tuxedo with black trim and a baby pink ruffled dress shirt. It's a fun look that plays up Snipe's personality. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

4/12 Salma Hayek Salma Hayek stuns at any age wearing anything, but we particularly love the strategic bodice on her color-block dress. Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)



5/12 Zoe Kravitz The cast of HBO's "Big Little Lies" aren't just the most revered in Hollywood, but also the best dressed. We love the power clashing between the big, bold polkadots on bottom and the tiny ones on top. It's a fun way to play up Zoe's youth without sacrificing style. Photo: Joe Scarnici (Getty Images)

6/12 Brad Pitt Is Brad Pitt the handsomest man in Hollywood? Maybe. But in being so handsome he understands the importance of the classic tuxedo, which he nails here. Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images

7/12 Naomi Watts Polkadots were one of the biggest trends spotted on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. Which is why it's no surprise that Naomi Watts showed up in them. Her dress had a bit more sparkle to the dots than most, but we love how that elevated the look overall. Photo: George Pimentel (Getty Images)

8/12 Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson is simply breathtaking in Vera Wang. She's also nominated for Best Actress in a dramatic film and by the looks of it, she plans to win. Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)



9/12 Charlize Theron Charlize Theron can do no wrong. Her lime green dress is perfect for her statuesque body. However, the color is what keeps the gown fresh and hip. Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

10/12 Shailene Woodley Looks like keeping company with her "Big Little Lies" costar Nicole Kidman has really influenced Shailene Woodley. Her geometric sequin gown and its serious slit wowed on the red carpet. Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

11/12 Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star looked more than marvelous in her jewel toned evening gown. It's plunging neckline gives a serious wow-factor without making her look like she's trying. Photo: Joe Scarnici (Getty Images)

12/12 Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio looks like a ken doll in his tuxedo. He keeps the whole look dapper and fresh, as though he's channeling his former character Jay Gatsby. Photo: George Pimentel (Getty Images)

