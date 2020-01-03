10 Weird Alcohols to Be Drunk (And Puked Up) From Around the World

Chicha

Thanks to the global craft beer expansion, there’s definitely some wacky beers continuing to emerge from microbreweries all over. But how about corn beer fermented with spit? That would come by way of Peru, where chicha has been brewed since the days of the ancient Andean civilizations. It was traditionally produced by way of chewing and spitting out maize, with the resulting juices then put into a regular brewing process. Thankfully, most chicha is made these days with more modern, non-salivary methods, but you can still brew it the old way -- although why you’d want to is anybody’s guess.