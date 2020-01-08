Living / Cannabis / Life Hacks
weed

Legal Weed Has Led to Increased Hospitalizations of High Tourists, Study Says ‘They Don’t Have Weed Like This Back Home!’

by Sabrina Cognata

Cannabis has had a real renaissance. Part of that is finding all the wonderful ways it can better our lives. From sex to working out, weed really has made being alive much more tolerable. However, the dark underbelly of getting high is still out there, especially now that tourists are visiting states where cannabis is legal. Dr. Richard Clark, emergency physician and director of medical toxicology at UC San Diego says there’s been a rise in hospitalizations since California went green. However, you don’t have to get so high you think you’re dying. Keep reading to find out what’s up with cannabis-related hospitalizations and what you can do to prevent them.

Photo: IGphotography (Getty Images)

Meanwhile in Florida: Police Ask Man to Quit Calling About His Stolen Weed

The Bud System: What Weed Strains to Smoke When You Take Life on (But Not Alone)

Did you visit a state where weed is legal and overdo it? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.