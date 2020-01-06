Major League Baseball Takes Weed Off Its Drug Abuse List (And Other Places Who Should, Too)

America just got greener. That’s because Major League Baseball removed marijuana from its list of banned substances. Going forward, the MLB will treat weed use the same way it does alcohol, which is awesome since marijuana use can only help injured players. This news got us thinking: now that baseball is pro-marijuana, what other places should follow suit? Keep reading for our wish list of places that should allow cannabis use.

1/10 Jury Duty One of life's most tedious civic duties just got more entertaining for everyone involved.

2/10 Heaven Can't be heaven if there isn't weed.

3/10 The Hospital Honestly, the only thing that can make dealing with hospitals bearable is weed. They don't call it medical marijuana for nothing.

4/10 The DMV Because being stuck at the DMV all day would be vastly improved if the people working there were high as hell.



5/10 Your Polling Place Politics is wild these days. So you should be as comfortable and relaxed as possible as you vote.

6/10 The Gym If MLB can loosen its policy, your crappy $9.99 a month gym should have a special smoking section.

7/10 The Grocery Store Anything food-related is better high. So why not a grocery store where you can get high and buy all the weirdest stuff?

8/10 Disneyland Turns out, the happiest place on Earth actually could get a little happier.



9/10 Your Crappy Job It's a wish list, right?

10/10 Public Transportation Your commute is as bad for your body as it is your mind. Getting high on public transportation could truly make your commute euphoric.

What American institutions should follow suit with Major League Baseball? Let us know who needs to loosen up about marijuana in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.