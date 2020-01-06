Living / Cannabis / Sports
weed

Major League Baseball Takes Weed Off Its Drug Abuse List (And Other Places Who Should, Too)

by Sabrina Cognata

America just got greener. That’s because Major League Baseball removed marijuana from its list of banned substances. Going forward, the MLB will treat weed use the same way it does alcohol, which is awesome since marijuana use can only help injured players. This news got us thinking: now that baseball is pro-marijuana, what other places should follow suit? Keep reading for our wish list of places that should allow cannabis use.

Photo: smileitsmccheeze (Getty Images)

Higher Power: 7 Cannabis Life Hacks to Help Fix What’s Broken in You

Marijuana in the Kitchen: Throwing Your First Cannabis-Infused Dinner Party (Without Anyone Freaking Out!)

What American institutions should follow suit with Major League Baseball? Let us know who needs to loosen up about marijuana in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.