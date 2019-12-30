The Top 20 Things You’ll Drunkenly Promise to Do Differently in 2020 This New Year’s Eve (But Will Forget By Morning)
What is it, amateur hour? Might as well be with the way you’re going to send off 2019. It’s not the fact that your entire New Year’s Eve plan is to get dead drunk, but that part of your brain will be inactive for most of the night. And while your brain is on hiatus, drunk you will blather on about the big changes you have in store for 2020. This overhaul sounds pretty promising to everyone you know. Unfortunately, you’ll wake up New Year’s Day and have zero recollection of anything you swore to do. Don’t worry, we’re one step ahead of you. Keep reading to discover the top 20 things you’ll drunkenly promise to do differently in 2020, but will forget by morning.
Photo: filadendron (Getty Images)
Honest Timeline: The Single Guy Swinging Into His New Year’s Eve Party (Or Lack Thereof)
1/20
Getting in the Best Shape of Your Life
2/20
AskIng Your Girlfriend to Marry You
3/20
Waking Up Early to Get More Out of Your Day
4/20
Making it to New Year's Day Brunch With Your Friends
5/20
Eating Less Garbage
6/20
Finally Learning How to Budget
7/20
Stop Smoking Cigarettes
8/20
Telling People Yes When You Mean No
9/20
Putting in Extra Effort at Work
10/20
Keeping a Tidy Apartment
11/20
Cutting Down on Nights Like These
12/20
Not Drinking So Damn Much
13/20
Asking Out That Girl You Like
14/20
Never Hooking Back Up With Your Ex
15/20
Letting Go of Your Beef With That Guy You Hate at Work
16/20
Finishing That Novel You Started in College
17/20
Quitting Your Crappy Desk Job to Pursue Your Dream
18/20
Putting Your Money Into One-of-a-Kind Experiences
19/20
Spending More Quality Time With Your Parents
20/20
Paying Off Your Damn Student Loans
Give it up already: No Resolution Is The New Resolution
What kind of drunken promises will you make about changing your life in 2020? Let us know what you’ll avoid when you sober up in the comments!
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.