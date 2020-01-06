Living / Life Hacks
Honest Timeline: The Only Way You Would Ever Need to Flush a Toilet 15 Times

by Ken Franklin

According to President Donald Trump, America has a serious problem. No, it’s not the deficit (which has ballooned in recent years), nor the little rocket man in North Korea, nor the fact that corporate tax subsidies are robbing us of our collective national wealth. The problem, according to our president, is too much pooing by Americans and the constant flushing that ensues. In a recent statement addressing ways to improve climate strategies via the EPA, Trump informed the press that “we have a situation where we are looking very strongly at sinks and showers…and other elements of bathrooms…where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it.” After navigating his way around a sentence about showers “dripping very quietly,” he went on to accuse the American public of “flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.”

If you take a moment to watch his very presidential speech, you’ll notice a lot of trailing off. That’s because of the emotions involved in toilet flushing and how strongly our president feels about this issue. We understand it’s a matter very close to the president’s heart. What we don’t understand is how someone could possibly need to flush the toilet 15 times a day. Who are these people and how do they live? So we did a little digging and here’s what we discovered during our day in the life of a 15-times-a-day-flusher. (Warning: report contains graphic images of flushing.)

