Pantone’s 2020 Color of the Year Is Classic Blue (Which Will Pair Perfectly With Your Seasonal Depression)

The geniuses at Pantone must have run a mental health check on the world before they debuted classic blue as the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. As every depression-ridden Millennial knows, nothing pairs as well with waning mental health like the vibrancy of classic blue. So it’s fitting that classic blue was announced in time for you to use it to defend yourself from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). We don’t recommend you painting your entire life blue, but we can’t stop you either. However, we prefer these tried and true tricks for navigating the classic blue tones of seasonal depression. Keep reading to find out what they are!

Photo: Gulnaz Gizatullina (Getty Images)

1/8 Seasonal Depression Is Totally Treatable If you find that season change gets you down, you're not alone. If the shortening days throw you off, add a little extra sunlight to your day with a lightbox like Miroco Light Therapy Lamp. Using it between 20 and 30 minutes a day will keep SAD at bay.

2/8 Upgrade Your Morning Wakeup When it's so dark out, waking up can be a struggle. Instead of using intrusive alarm clocks with buzzers, opt for something more hi-tech like Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Colored Sunrise Simulation. Dawn simulators like this one slowly emit the kind of radiant light the sun does. This gradual change in light will make you feel like it's time to get up and start your day, especially when seasonal depression makes you want to give up and stay in bed.

3/8 Explore Your Feelings One of the best ways to treat SAD is through journaling. Writing out everything you're going through is one of the most direct ways to feel clearheaded. Set aside 20 minutes to do this every day. We recommend doing it first thing in the morning while you're sitting in front of your lightbox and drinking coffee.

4/8 Talk to a Professional Just because you're not clinically depressed you don't have to suffer alone in silence. In fact, even if you're not clinically depressed, speaking to a therapist about seasonal depression can help you navigate through it.



5/8 Get Physical If you find that you're overwhelmed by all the feels in the winter, get moving. Exercise is a great way to manage depression. Also, one of the major side effects of SAD is weight gain, which you can counteract with physical activity.

6/8 Set a Schedule and Stick to It One of the major side effects of SAD is having trouble sleeping at night. Attack this problem before it begins by waking up and going to sleep like usual. Plus, your dawn simulating alarm clock can't work if you don't use it.

7/8 Tell Your Friends You Have SAD Misery loves company, so spread the word without shame.

8/8 If All Else Fails...Go on Vacation Gift yourself the only thing you really need: a getaway to someplace warm. The break from cold, short days will upgrade your mood and help you get through winter.

